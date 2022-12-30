Alphastar Capital Management LLC Reduces Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Alphastar Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 25.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,860 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 6,936 shares during the period. Alphastar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Comcast by 1,476.6% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 741 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,347,000 after buying an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Comcast by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,133 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in Comcast during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Comcast during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in Comcast during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. 82.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Comcast alerts:

Comcast Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $35.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $28.39 and a 52 week high of $52.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.01.

Comcast Announces Dividend

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The cable giant reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $29.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.68 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 17.61%. On average, equities analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.91%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CMCSA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Comcast from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $30.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Comcast from $51.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Comcast to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Comcast from $57.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.55.

About Comcast

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.