American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. lowered its holdings in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 92,733 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,008 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $8,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in American Electric Power by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,377,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,527,297,000 after acquiring an additional 2,305,001 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in American Electric Power by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,105,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,792,380,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327,884 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 19,000,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,895,687,000 after buying an additional 644,386 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,830,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $880,982,000 after buying an additional 641,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,178,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,463,000 after buying an additional 230,054 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AEP opened at $96.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.88, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.14. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.30 and a 52-week high of $105.60.

American Electric Power Increases Dividend

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.05. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 13.08%. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. This is an increase from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is currently 68.74%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on AEP shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on American Electric Power from $96.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on American Electric Power from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on American Electric Power in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Cfra dropped their price objective on American Electric Power from $105.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price objective on American Electric Power from $109.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.82.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Featured Articles

