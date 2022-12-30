Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Purchased by Twin Capital Management Inc.

Twin Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 59.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,540 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,423 shares during the quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $1,847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in Applied Materials in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 113.1% during the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 341 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Applied Materials in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Applied Materials in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co lifted its stake in Applied Materials by 28.9% in the second quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 499 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. 75.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AMAT shares. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on Applied Materials from $155.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Applied Materials from $95.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. B. Riley decreased their price target on Applied Materials from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Applied Materials from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on Applied Materials from $105.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, November 18th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.65.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $97.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $82.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The business’s 50-day moving average is $100.51 and its 200-day moving average is $95.95. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.12 and a 1 year high of $167.06.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.31. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 56.62% and a net margin of 25.31%. The firm had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.94 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 22nd. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.98%.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

