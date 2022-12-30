Arkadios Wealth Advisors Acquires 1,739 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,431 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,739 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in CSX were worth $757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in CSX in the second quarter worth $25,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new stake in CSX in the second quarter worth $34,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in CSX in the second quarter worth $41,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in CSX in the second quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its position in CSX by 638.4% in the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 1,846 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,596 shares during the last quarter. 72.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CSX Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of CSX stock opened at $31.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $30.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.45. CSX Co. has a 12-month low of $25.80 and a 12-month high of $38.63. The firm has a market cap of $65.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.25.

CSX Dividend Announcement

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. CSX had a return on equity of 30.32% and a net margin of 28.06%. The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.39%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on CSX. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on CSX to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Raymond James lifted their price target on CSX from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut CSX from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on CSX from $39.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, UBS Group cut CSX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $38.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.28.

CSX Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

See Also

