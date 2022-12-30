Arkadios Wealth Advisors Buys 6,099 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,834 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,099 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Walt Disney were worth $3,192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. PARK CIRCLE Co lifted its position in Walt Disney by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 600 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 111.7% during the 1st quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 635 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. 62.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DIS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 target price on Walt Disney in a report on Monday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $145.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $145.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $124.00 to $94.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.65.

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $87.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $158.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.78. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $84.07 and a 1 year high of $160.32.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $20.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.10 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.96% and a net margin of 3.80%. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

