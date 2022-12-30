Arkadios Wealth Advisors Purchases 9,547 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,053 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,547 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $2,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC raised its position in Verizon Communications by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC now owns 23,133 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. McDonald Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 13.6% during the second quarter. McDonald Partners LLC now owns 55,118 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,797,000 after buying an additional 6,617 shares during the period. Hall Private Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 6.3% in the second quarter. Hall Private Wealth Advisors now owns 199,247 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $10,112,000 after acquiring an additional 11,838 shares during the period. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 7.8% in the second quarter. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC now owns 12,494 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $634,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 9.0% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 452,869 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $22,983,000 after acquiring an additional 37,327 shares in the last quarter. 60.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VZ has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Tigress Financial cut their price objective on Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Verizon Communications from $48.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Verizon Communications to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Verizon Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.11.

Verizon Communications Stock Performance

VZ stock opened at $39.26 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.55 and a 12-month high of $55.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.88 billion, a PE ratio of 8.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.38.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $34.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.79 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 25.80% and a net margin of 14.22%. Verizon Communications’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be given a $0.6525 dividend. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.65%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.62%.

About Verizon Communications

(Get Rating)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.