Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBDO) Shares Gap Up Following Dividend Announcement

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBDO – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock had previously closed at $2.50, but opened at $2.57. Banco Bradesco shares last traded at $2.57, with a volume of 100 shares traded.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be issued a $0.002 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Banco Bradesco’s payout ratio is currently 7.42%.

Banco Bradesco Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.84. The company has a market cap of $27.61 billion, a PE ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Institutional Trading of Banco Bradesco

About Banco Bradesco

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BBDO. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Bradesco in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Cable Hill Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Bradesco in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Bradesco by 63.9% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 17,092 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 6,661 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Bradesco by 43.4% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 17,012 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 5,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Bradesco in the first quarter valued at $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Banking and Insurance. It provides current, savings, click, and salary accounts; real estate credit, vehicle financing, payroll loans, mortgage loans, microcredit, leasing, and personal and installment credit; debit and business cards; financial and security services; consortium products; auto, personal accident, dental, travel, and life insurance; investment products; pension products; real estate and vehicle auctions; cash management, and foreign trade and exchange services; capitalization bonds; and internet banking services.

