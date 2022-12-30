Beacon Financial Advisory LLC Has $218,000 Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,897 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 325 shares during the quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 20.3% during the third quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 50,938 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,853,000 after purchasing an additional 8,580 shares in the last quarter. Investment Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.2% during the third quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 53,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,970,000 after purchasing an additional 3,116 shares in the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 30.4% during the third quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 52,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,926,000 after purchasing an additional 12,190 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 16.2% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 9,444 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MKT Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. MKT Advisors LLC now owns 14,970 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $838,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. 80.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EFA opened at $66.32 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $54.61 and a 1 year high of $80.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $64.26 and a 200-day moving average of $62.50.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

