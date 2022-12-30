Beacon Financial Advisory LLC Trims Stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,369 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,072 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $979,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the third quarter worth about $30,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 69.9% during the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 72.89% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Merck & Co., Inc. currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.47.

In other news, CEO Robert M. Davis sold 167,613 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.44, for a total value of $17,170,275.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 247,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,363,426.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Robert M. Davis sold 167,613 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.44, for a total value of $17,170,275.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 247,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,363,426.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Johannes Jacobus Oosthuizen sold 45,561 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.47, for a total transaction of $4,531,952.67. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,842,781.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,081,815 shares of company stock worth $108,575,433. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MRK stock opened at $110.82 on Friday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.88 and a 52 week high of $112.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $280.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.40.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.18. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 46.57%. The business had revenue of $14.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.75 earnings per share. Merck & Co., Inc.’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.59%.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

