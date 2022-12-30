Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 502 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,585 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the quarter. Pfizer accounts for approximately 2.2% of Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Saxon Interests Inc. boosted its stake in Pfizer by 12.9% during the third quarter. Saxon Interests Inc. now owns 8,309 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. JB Capital LLC boosted its stake in Pfizer by 3.5% during the second quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 146,908 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,702,000 after buying an additional 5,027 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 59.7% in the 2nd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 68,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,576,000 after purchasing an additional 25,500 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC increased its stake in Pfizer by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 485,705 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,466,000 after purchasing an additional 44,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Pfizer by 1.5% during the second quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,327 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,792,000 after buying an additional 1,049 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PFE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $55.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Pfizer from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. UBS Group set a $55.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.57.

Pfizer Price Performance

Shares of PFE opened at $51.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $288.13 billion, a PE ratio of 9.87, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.59. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.44 and a twelve month high of $59.80.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.31. Pfizer had a net margin of 29.81% and a return on equity of 43.95%. The firm had revenue of $22.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.04 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 27th will be given a $0.41 dividend. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 26th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.77%.

Pfizer Profile

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

