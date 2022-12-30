Bridges Investment Management Inc. Buys 425 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,968 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,040,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the second quarter worth $30,000. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the second quarter worth $31,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the second quarter worth $32,000. Darrow Company Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the second quarter worth $41,000.

NYSEARCA VNQ opened at $83.08 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $84.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.45. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $74.66 and a 52 week high of $116.71.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

