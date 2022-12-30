Bridges Investment Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,480 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 1,755.0% during the second quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new position in Dominion Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in Dominion Energy by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on D shares. Credit Suisse Group cut Dominion Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $76.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Dominion Energy from $73.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Dominion Energy from $81.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on Dominion Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Dominion Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $83.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.08.

Dominion Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:D opened at $61.64 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.18 and a 12 month high of $88.78.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.84% and a net margin of 14.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 95.70%.

Dominion Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding D? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.