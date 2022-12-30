Bridges Investment Management Inc. Has $226,000 Stock Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 16.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,429 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 466 shares during the period. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 124.8% during the third quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 299 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the first quarter worth $40,000. American National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 89.1% during the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 331.0% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the second quarter worth $57,000. 63.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.46, for a total transaction of $39,200.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 112,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,657,638.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Duke Energy Stock Performance

Shares of DUK opened at $103.84 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $97.68 and a 200-day moving average of $101.86. Duke Energy Co. has a one year low of $83.76 and a one year high of $116.33. The company has a market cap of $79.96 billion, a PE ratio of 20.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.45 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 14.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.88 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Duke Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $1.005 per share. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 81.05%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on DUK. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $116.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $119.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.82.

Duke Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Further Reading

