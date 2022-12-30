Bridges Investment Management Inc. Raises Position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,277 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Hershey were worth $943,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HSY. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Hershey by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Hershey by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management lifted its stake in Hershey by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 14,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,140,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Hershey by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC now owns 1,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. lifted its stake in Hershey by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 54.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hershey Price Performance

Shares of HSY stock opened at $233.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $47.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.35. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $232.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $225.90. The Hershey Company has a one year low of $190.93 and a one year high of $242.63.

Hershey Dividend Announcement

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 58.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.10 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Hershey Company will post 8.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a $1.036 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $4.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.05%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hershey news, CEO Michele Buck sold 14,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.39, for a total value of $3,140,557.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,180,816.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Christopher M. Scalia sold 863 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $207,120.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,245 shares in the company, valued at $1,978,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 14,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.39, for a total transaction of $3,140,557.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 150,555 shares in the company, valued at $33,180,816.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,524 shares of company stock worth $9,824,600 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on HSY shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Hershey in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Hershey from $236.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Hershey in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of Hershey in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $238.00 target price on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.75.

Hershey Profile

(Get Rating)

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

Featured Articles

