Choreo LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Choreo LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 35,669 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 524 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $12,793,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Secure Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 45.4% in the third quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 85,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,837,000 after buying an additional 26,852 shares during the last quarter. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 3,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 11.4% in the second quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 26.4% in the second quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 18,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,907,000 after buying an additional 3,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Innova Wealth Partners raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 28.1% in the third quarter. Innova Wealth Partners now owns 779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $385.01 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $391.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $391.26. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $349.53 and a one year high of $482.07.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

