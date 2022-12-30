Choreo LLC Has $503,000 Stock Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Choreo LLC decreased its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,142 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 254 shares during the period. Choreo LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its position in NVIDIA by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 49,800 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $7,549,000 after purchasing an additional 3,055 shares during the period. Fortune 45 LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fortune 45 LLC now owns 2,027 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 29,074 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,407,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Covenant Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Covenant Partners LLC now owns 6,458 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $979,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apexium Financial LP increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 137.4% in the 2nd quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 1,690 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 978 shares during the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.49, for a total value of $9,901,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,397,693 shares in the company, valued at $279,307,257.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.49, for a total value of $9,901,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,397,693 shares in the company, valued at $279,307,257.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.09, for a total value of $9,905,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,250,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $371,484,362.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 235,287 shares of company stock worth $30,743,722. Company insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Stock Up 4.0 %

NVDA stock opened at $146.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 2.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $363.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.14, a PEG ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.75. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $154.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.21. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $108.13 and a fifty-two week high of $307.11.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.82 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 30.75% and a net margin of 20.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 6.81%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NVDA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on NVIDIA from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 price target (up from $205.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Cowen increased their target price on NVIDIA from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Wedbush increased their target price on NVIDIA from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, TheStreet cut NVIDIA from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.09.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

