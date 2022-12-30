Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Holdings Lowered by Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC.

Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. trimmed its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 15.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,201 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 969 shares during the quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Syverson Strege & Co raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 68.9% in the 2nd quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 591 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 328.1% during the second quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 655 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the period. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 189.7% during the second quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 678 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the period. Steward Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 49.5% during the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 788 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 161.3% during the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 810 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. 71.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CSCO stock opened at $47.50 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $46.86 and a 200-day moving average of $44.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.45. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.60 and a 52-week high of $64.14. The stock has a market cap of $195.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.00.

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.00% and a return on equity of 31.68%. The business had revenue of $13.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 4th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.87%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.84.

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 637 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.08, for a total transaction of $31,900.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 276,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,851,577.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Cisco Systems news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 98,342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.03, for a total transaction of $4,920,050.26. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 304,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,211,521.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.08, for a total transaction of $31,900.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 276,589 shares in the company, valued at $13,851,577.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 243,098 shares of company stock valued at $11,939,277 in the last 90 days. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points that are standalone, controller appliance-based, switch-converged, and Meraki cloud-managed offerings; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

