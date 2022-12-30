Columbus Macro LLC Sells 444 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Columbus Macro LLC lowered its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,914 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 444 shares during the quarter. Columbus Macro LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the third quarter worth $27,000. Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 315.3% in the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 544 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the first quarter worth $29,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 246.1% in the second quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 886 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a $44.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. UBS Group set a $55.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.57.

Pfizer Price Performance

NYSE:PFE opened at $51.33 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $49.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.39. The company has a market cap of $288.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.70. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $41.44 and a one year high of $59.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $22.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.04 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 29.81% and a return on equity of 43.95%. Equities analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 27th will be given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 26th. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Pfizer’s payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

Pfizer Profile

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.