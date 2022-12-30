Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Acquired by TriaGen Wealth Management LLC

TriaGen Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,579 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schubert & Co raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 73.3% in the 2nd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 52 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Operose Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 152.8% in the 1st quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 91 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investors Research Corp grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 1,225.0% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 106 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. 66.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 952 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.00, for a total transaction of $459,816.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,138,360. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 952 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.00, for a total value of $459,816.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,138,360. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 1,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.58, for a total value of $483,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,593 shares in the company, valued at $5,606,142.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,452 shares of company stock worth $3,594,051 in the last quarter. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

COST has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $555.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. MKM Partners lowered their target price on Costco Wholesale from $512.00 to $484.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $530.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Loop Capital lowered their target price on Costco Wholesale from $565.00 to $545.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Costco Wholesale from $557.00 to $538.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $552.00.

NASDAQ:COST opened at $456.53 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $494.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $500.79. The company has a market capitalization of $202.64 billion, a PE ratio of 34.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $406.51 and a 52-week high of $612.27.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 28th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 27th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.21%.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

