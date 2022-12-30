Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Stock Position Decreased by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 569,559 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,247 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $115,911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cummins by 77.0% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CNB Bank raised its stake in shares of Cummins by 65.2% during the 2nd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 80.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cummins Stock Performance

CMI opened at $241.73 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $243.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $222.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Cummins Inc. has a 12-month low of $184.27 and a 12-month high of $254.09.

Cummins Announces Dividend

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.88 by ($1.67). Cummins had a return on equity of 22.48% and a net margin of 7.32%. The firm had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.96 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 16.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $1.57 per share. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. Cummins’s payout ratio is presently 46.83%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group raised their price target on Cummins to $247.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Cummins from $222.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Cummins from $221.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com downgraded Cummins from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Cummins to $270.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $254.25.

Insider Transactions at Cummins

In other news, CFO Mark Andrew Smith sold 543 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.88, for a total transaction of $129,168.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,669,489.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.76, for a total value of $143,856.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 16,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,919,596.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Mark Andrew Smith sold 543 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.88, for a total value of $129,168.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,669,489.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 105,348 shares of company stock valued at $26,034,039. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Cummins

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

See Also

