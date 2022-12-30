Endurance Wealth Management Inc. Acquires 900 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 1,500.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 960 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $56,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AMG National Trust Bank grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 39,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,702,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 37,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,828,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 8,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Finally, Southern Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Southern Capital Advisors LLC now owns 24,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Up 1.8 %

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $58.60 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $55.30 and a one year high of $84.82. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $60.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.31.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

