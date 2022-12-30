Endurance Wealth Management Inc. Grows Holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 750 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Norfolk Southern

In other news, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.35, for a total value of $516,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,791,319.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.35, for a total value of $516,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,791,319.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James A. Squires sold 21,272 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.76, for a total transaction of $5,227,806.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $246,005.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Norfolk Southern Trading Up 1.0 %

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $220.00 to $273.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $229.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $275.00 to $271.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $247.00 to $243.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $247.00 to $243.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Norfolk Southern has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $249.33.

Norfolk Southern stock opened at $248.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $242.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $237.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.25, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.33. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52-week low of $203.65 and a 52-week high of $299.20.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The railroad operator reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.64 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 26.21% and a return on equity of 24.32%. Sell-side analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th were paid a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 3rd. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.47%.

Norfolk Southern Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Featured Articles

