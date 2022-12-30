First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Sells 3,375 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lessened its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 187,371 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,375 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $8,199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 96,640 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 15,238 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 97,879 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,283,000 after purchasing an additional 7,573 shares during the period. Blue Fin Capital Inc. raised its stake in Pfizer by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 47,263 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,068,000 after acquiring an additional 2,197 shares during the period. Finally, Round Rock Advisors LLC raised its stake in Pfizer by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC now owns 39,609 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,733,000 after acquiring an additional 7,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

PFE stock opened at $51.33 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $49.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.39. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.44 and a fifty-two week high of $59.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market cap of $288.13 billion, a PE ratio of 9.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.70.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.31. Pfizer had a net margin of 29.81% and a return on equity of 43.95%. The firm had revenue of $22.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.04 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 27th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 26th. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.77%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PFE shares. Berenberg Bank set a $44.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Pfizer from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Pfizer from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, UBS Group set a $55.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.57.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

