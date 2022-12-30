Gemmer Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Gemmer Asset Management LLC reduced its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,303 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 8,267 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $4,650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benin Management CORP grew its stake in NVIDIA by 43.8% in the 3rd quarter. Benin Management CORP now owns 2,625 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Helios Capital Management PTE. Ltd. purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $668,000. Forte Capital LLC ADV grew its stake in NVIDIA by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 10,820 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,313,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the period. Investment Partners LTD. grew its stake in NVIDIA by 139.2% in the 3rd quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 5,841 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $709,000 after acquiring an additional 3,399 shares during the period. Finally, StrategIQ Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 38.5% in the 3rd quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 2,401 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVIDIA Price Performance

NVDA opened at $146.03 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $154.18 and a 200-day moving average of $153.21. The company has a market capitalization of $363.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.14, a PEG ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.75. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $108.13 and a 1-year high of $307.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 3.39.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.82 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 30.75% and a net margin of 20.85%. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. Equities analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 6.81%.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In related news, Director John Dabiri sold 293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.80, for a total transaction of $48,579.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,738.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 87,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total transaction of $10,469,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,310,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,414,592.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.80, for a total transaction of $48,579.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,738.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 235,287 shares of company stock valued at $30,743,722 in the last quarter. Insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 price target (up previously from $205.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com lowered shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $206.09.

NVIDIA Profile

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Featured Stories

