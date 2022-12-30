Hodges Capital Management Inc. Acquires 1,951 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,189 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 1,951 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $1,355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,984,296 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,710,306,000 after buying an additional 5,048,383 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,236,401 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,853,728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750,719 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,550,073 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,509,863,000 after purchasing an additional 62,922 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,888,136 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $537,176,000 after purchasing an additional 123,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Blackstone by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 5,650,158 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $529,210,000 after acquiring an additional 772,925 shares in the last quarter. 62.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Blackstone Stock Up 3.6 %

BX stock opened at $74.75 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.84. The company has a market capitalization of $52.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Blackstone Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.72 and a 12 month high of $138.95.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The asset manager reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.10. Blackstone had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 20.75%. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.70%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on BX shares. Argus reduced their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $137.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Blackstone from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $114.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $102.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $121.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.63.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Altus Holdings Lp Gso sold 7,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total transaction of $77,070,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,825,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $240,294,626.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Holdings I/Ii Gp L. Blackstone sold 6,341,568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $50,732,544.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 83,109 shares in the company, valued at $664,872. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Altus Holdings Lp Gso sold 7,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total transaction of $77,070,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,825,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $240,294,626.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 26,545,239 shares of company stock valued at $257,780,080. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Company Profile

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

