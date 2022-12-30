Hodges Capital Management Inc. Boosts Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 21.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,150 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 550 shares during the quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,468 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $949,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 24,037 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $5,104,000 after acquiring an additional 3,809 shares during the last quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,695 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,846,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325 shares during the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 3,182 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $676,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 5,019 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRM stock opened at $132.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $132.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 473.36, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $144.93 and its 200 day moving average is $158.91. Salesforce, Inc. has a twelve month low of $126.34 and a twelve month high of $257.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $7.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.83 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.21% and a net margin of 0.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Salesforce news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.25, for a total value of $81,727.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,110,853.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Salesforce news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.25, for a total value of $81,727.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,110,853.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 653 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.25, for a total value of $104,643.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,037 shares in the company, valued at $166,179.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 180,236 shares of company stock valued at $27,370,002 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CRM shares. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Salesforce from $225.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Salesforce from $170.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Salesforce from $200.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Salesforce from $240.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Salesforce from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $196.85.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

