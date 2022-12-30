Hodges Capital Management Inc. Buys 10,371 Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 66.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,885 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,371 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $1,556,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in Devon Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. American National Bank grew its position in Devon Energy by 202.8% during the 2nd quarter. American National Bank now owns 539 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Devon Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. grew its position in Devon Energy by 68.0% during the 2nd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 630 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. 78.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James increased their price target on Devon Energy from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Devon Energy from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Devon Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Devon Energy from $96.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on Devon Energy from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Devon Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.11.

Devon Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Devon Energy stock opened at $61.04 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.90 billion, a PE ratio of 6.41, a PEG ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 2.38. Devon Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $42.87 and a 12 month high of $79.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.63.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The energy company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 53.17% and a net margin of 33.01%. On average, research analysts predict that Devon Energy Co. will post 8.66 EPS for the current year.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 9th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.56%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Devon Energy news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 5,557 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.48, for a total transaction of $391,657.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 258,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,252,980.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

About Devon Energy

(Get Rating)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.