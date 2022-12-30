Hodges Capital Management Inc. Buys 750 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,569 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $796,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BA. United Bank raised its position in Boeing by 4.7% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 5,036 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $964,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 1,064.4% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 850 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 148.6% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 30,561 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $5,850,000 after purchasing an additional 18,267 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 593.2% in the first quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 811 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 22.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 148,868 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $28,508,000 after purchasing an additional 26,812 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.07% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Price Performance

NYSE:BA opened at $188.91 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $172.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $156.02. The company has a market capitalization of $112.18 billion, a PE ratio of -13.26 and a beta of 1.50. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $113.02 and a 1-year high of $229.67.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($6.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($6.17). The firm had revenue of $15.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.03 billion. Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.60) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -8.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BA. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Boeing from $245.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Boeing from $209.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Boeing in a research note on Monday, November 7th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Boeing in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.88.

Insider Transactions at Boeing

In other Boeing news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf bought 1,285 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $157.09 per share, with a total value of $201,860.65. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $458,231.53. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf acquired 1,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $157.09 per share, with a total value of $201,860.65. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $458,231.53. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David L. Calhoun bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $158.88 per share, for a total transaction of $3,972,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,972,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

