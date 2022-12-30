Hodges Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 31,320 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,166 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 8.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 368,876,953 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $20,568,578,000 after purchasing an additional 30,181,146 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 0.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 351,582,807 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $19,604,258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178,419 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 190,142,222 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $10,602,330,000 after acquiring an additional 4,017,068 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 53,356,141 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,975,139,000 after acquiring an additional 3,087,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dodge & Cox boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 47,111,072 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,008,816,000 after acquiring an additional 408,930 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Price Performance

CSCO stock opened at $47.50 on Friday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.60 and a 12 month high of $64.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $46.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.79. The stock has a market cap of $195.17 billion, a PE ratio of 17.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.00.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.04. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.00% and a return on equity of 31.68%. The firm had revenue of $13.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 5th will be given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 4th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.87%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.84.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cisco Systems

In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 115,868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.64, for a total value of $5,635,819.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 827,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,260,398.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 115,868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.64, for a total value of $5,635,819.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 827,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,260,398.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Maria Martinez sold 3,201 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.81, for a total transaction of $153,039.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 452,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,622,263.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 243,098 shares of company stock valued at $11,939,277 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points that are standalone, controller appliance-based, switch-converged, and Meraki cloud-managed offerings; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Further Reading

