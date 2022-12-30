Hodges Capital Management Inc. Decreases Position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 33.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,019 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 3,019 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $1,119,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,833,541 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,994,964,000 after buying an additional 46,672 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 0.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,113,461 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,593,549,000 after buying an additional 102,904 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 18.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,069,196 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $482,889,000 after buying an additional 322,567 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 0.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,590,125 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $371,089,000 after buying an additional 9,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 136.5% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,510,112 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $282,316,000 after buying an additional 871,572 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

Tractor Supply Stock Performance

Shares of TSCO opened at $226.98 on Friday. Tractor Supply has a 12 month low of $166.49 and a 12 month high of $241.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $216.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $202.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $25.07 billion, a PE ratio of 24.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.89.

Tractor Supply Announces Dividend

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.01. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 54.35% and a net margin of 7.69%. The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.95 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 9.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 21st were issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 18th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.96%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Edna Morris sold 3,566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.27, for a total value of $774,784.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $589,453.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Tractor Supply news, Director Edna Morris sold 3,566 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.27, for a total transaction of $774,784.82. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $589,453.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark J. Weikel sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.06, for a total value of $1,242,360.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,181 shares in the company, valued at $1,693,957.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 24,999 shares of company stock worth $5,418,261. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Tractor Supply from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Tractor Supply in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Tractor Supply from $253.00 to $238.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Tractor Supply from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Tractor Supply from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tractor Supply currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $237.21.

About Tractor Supply

(Get Rating)

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.