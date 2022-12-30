Hodges Capital Management Inc. Has $407,000 Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. cut its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 62.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,173 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,591 shares during the quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 196.1% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 151 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 138.9% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 172 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Gleason Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 111.1% in the 3rd quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 190 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 82.5% in the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 188 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 46.8% in the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 185 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. 81.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuitive Surgical

In other news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 44,203 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.84, for a total transaction of $9,319,760.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,911,939.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 6,375 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.36, for a total transaction of $1,525,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,686,576.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 44,203 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.84, for a total transaction of $9,319,760.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,911,939.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 66,578 shares of company stock worth $14,524,401. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of ISRG stock opened at $267.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $94.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.66, a P/E/G ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 1.38. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $180.07 and a 12-month high of $367.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $258.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $226.09.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 11.54%. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $262.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $274.85.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

