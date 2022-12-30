Hodges Capital Management Inc. Has $541,000 Stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,766 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,041 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $541,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC increased its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 0.7% during the third quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 109,277 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,599,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. increased its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 0.7% during the third quarter. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. now owns 1,213,877 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $28,866,000 after buying an additional 8,930 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 24.1% during the third quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 18,864 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 3,660 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 0.8% during the third quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 224,836 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,347,000 after buying an additional 1,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patron Partners LLC acquired a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the third quarter worth $204,000. 26.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. downgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.89.

Enterprise Products Partners Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock opened at $24.22 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.53 and a 200-day moving average of $25.14. The stock has a market cap of $52.69 billion, a PE ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 1.12. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 52-week low of $21.61 and a 52-week high of $28.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.02. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 19.59%. The company had revenue of $15.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.85 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

Enterprise Products Partners Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st were given a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.84%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 81.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Aj Teague acquired 21,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.60 per share, with a total value of $499,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,335,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,111,310. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Carin Marcy Barth bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.99 per share, with a total value of $119,950.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 75,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,817,866.24. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Aj Teague bought 21,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.60 per share, with a total value of $499,140.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,335,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,111,310. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 39,800 shares of company stock valued at $955,819 over the last quarter. 32.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

