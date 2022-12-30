Hodges Capital Management Inc. Raises Stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,723 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 201 shares during the quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BCR Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Gleason Group Inc. acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Win Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 52.3% during the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 236 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. 55.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Bene Robert F. Del sold 3,000 shares of International Business Machines stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.36, for a total transaction of $445,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,159,083.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on IBM shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. UBS Group reduced their price target on International Business Machines from $112.00 to $111.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Bank of America reduced their price target on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on International Business Machines from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “inline” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.40.

IBM opened at $141.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.89. International Business Machines Co. has a 12 month low of $115.54 and a 12 month high of $153.21.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $14.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.55 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 41.50% and a net margin of 2.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.52 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.68%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 481.76%.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

