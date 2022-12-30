Hodges Capital Management Inc. Sells 138,044 Shares of Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Get Rating) by 91.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,956 shares of the company’s stock after selling 138,044 shares during the quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Dutch Bros were worth $404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BROS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Dutch Bros by 5.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,024,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,418,000 after purchasing an additional 49,097 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Dutch Bros by 33.3% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 800,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,216,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Dutch Bros by 72.0% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 516,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,541,000 after purchasing an additional 216,194 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in shares of Dutch Bros by 187.4% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 445,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,595,000 after purchasing an additional 290,182 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Dutch Bros in the second quarter valued at about $10,332,000.

In other Dutch Bros news, CMO John Patrick Graham sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.31, for a total transaction of $250,480.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 163,332 shares in the company, valued at $5,113,924.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 49.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Dutch Bros stock opened at $28.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -187.25 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Dutch Bros Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.05 and a 12-month high of $66.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.24.

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $198.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.27 million. Dutch Bros had a negative net margin of 1.03% and a negative return on equity of 2.74%. On average, analysts forecast that Dutch Bros Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BROS. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Dutch Bros to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Dutch Bros from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Dutch Bros from $53.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Dutch Bros from $55.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Dutch Bros from $53.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.00.

Dutch Bros Inc operates and franchises drive-thru shops. It offers Dutch Bros hot and cold espresso-based beverages, and cold brew coffee products, as well as Blue Rebel energy drinks, tea, lemonade, smoothies, and other beverages through company-operated shops and online channels. As of May 11, 2022, it operated 572 drive-thru coffee locations across 12 states in the United States.

