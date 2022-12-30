Hodges Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,939 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 29,589 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,939 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $1,658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KO. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the second quarter worth $34,000. Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new position in Coca-Cola during the second quarter worth $34,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 6,088.9% during the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,871,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,824,766 shares during the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 626.2% during the second quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola during the second quarter worth $63,000. Institutional investors own 68.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on KO. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $66.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, HSBC raised their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.90.

In other Coca-Cola news, insider Brian John Smith sold 94,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.02, for a total transaction of $5,936,484.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 116,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,320,907.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Coca-Cola news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 13,746 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.12, for a total transaction of $840,155.52. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 184,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,289,475.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Brian John Smith sold 94,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.02, for a total transaction of $5,936,484.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 116,168 shares in the company, valued at $7,320,907.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 150,014 shares of company stock worth $9,336,898 in the last quarter. 0.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE KO opened at $63.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $276.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.59. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52-week low of $54.01 and a 52-week high of $67.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $61.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.29.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $11.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.60 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.44% and a return on equity of 42.75%. Equities analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.86%.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

