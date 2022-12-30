Hodges Capital Management Inc. Sells 2,900 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 35.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,350 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,900 shares during the quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $440,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its position in Applied Materials by 184.4% in the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 16,830 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,531,000 after buying an additional 10,913 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA lifted its position in Applied Materials by 2.3% in the second quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 6,578 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Applied Materials in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in Applied Materials by 11.3% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,474 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in Applied Materials by 16.7% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 74,799 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,856,000 after purchasing an additional 10,714 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials stock opened at $97.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.95. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.12 and a 12 month high of $167.06. The company has a market capitalization of $82.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.55.

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.31. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 56.62% and a net margin of 25.31%. The business had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 22nd. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.98%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen boosted their price objective on Applied Materials from $100.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. William Blair assumed coverage on Applied Materials in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on Applied Materials from $80.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Applied Materials from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on Applied Materials in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.65.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

