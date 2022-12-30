Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Purchased by Ronald Blue Trust Inc.

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,717 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,478 shares during the quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in INTC. Apeiron RIA LLC acquired a new position in Intel during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 667.0% in the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 790 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 687 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 146.7% in the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 824 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the second quarter valued at $37,000. 59.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Intel

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 8,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.16 per share, for a total transaction of $248,652.80. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 96,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,704,739.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Intel news, Director Lip Bu Tan bought 48,146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.98 per share, for a total transaction of $1,347,125.08. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 50,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,412,990. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 8,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.16 per share, with a total value of $248,652.80. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 96,049 shares in the company, valued at $2,704,739.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 58,830 shares of company stock worth $1,646,744. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Intel Stock Performance

Several analysts have recently weighed in on INTC shares. Northland Securities cut their price objective on Intel from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th. Summit Insights raised Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Intel from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Cowen assumed coverage on Intel in a report on Monday, November 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $24.00 target price on Intel in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.71.

Shares of INTC stock opened at $26.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.59 and a fifty-two week high of $56.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.64. The firm has a market cap of $108.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.06, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.75.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The chip maker reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $15.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.49 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 11.67% and a net margin of 19.13%. Analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

Featured Stories

