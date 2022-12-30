Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Bridges Investment Management Inc.

Bridges Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 19,017 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 950 shares during the quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P lifted its holdings in Intel by 173.6% during the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 539,976 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $26,761,000 after buying an additional 342,649 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Intel by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 5,944 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Intel during the 1st quarter worth approximately $142,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc lifted its holdings in Intel by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 6,338 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Intel by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,863,459 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $290,593,000 after buying an additional 1,244,247 shares in the last quarter. 59.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Intel stock opened at $26.21 on Friday. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $24.59 and a 1 year high of $56.28. The company has a market capitalization of $108.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.06, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.77. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.64.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The chip maker reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.25. Intel had a net margin of 19.13% and a return on equity of 11.67%. The company had revenue of $15.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.49 billion. Analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Lip Bu Tan bought 48,146 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.98 per share, for a total transaction of $1,347,125.08. Following the purchase, the director now owns 50,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,412,990. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 8,830 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.16 per share, for a total transaction of $248,652.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,704,739.84. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lip Bu Tan acquired 48,146 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.98 per share, with a total value of $1,347,125.08. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 50,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,412,990. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 58,830 shares of company stock worth $1,646,744. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Northland Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Intel from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Intel from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Intel from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.71.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

