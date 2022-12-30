Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by McDonald Partners LLC

McDonald Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 37.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,241 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 11,536 shares during the quarter. McDonald Partners LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. boosted its holdings in Intel by 12.4% in the third quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 97,399 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,510,000 after purchasing an additional 10,758 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Intel by 38.4% in the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 67,350 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,782,000 after purchasing an additional 18,685 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Intel by 5.9% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 487,358 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $18,232,000 after purchasing an additional 26,944 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Intel by 6.3% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 40,942 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 2,422 shares during the period. Finally, Journey Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Intel by 4.9% in the first quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 12,255 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INTC opened at $26.21 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.23 and its 200-day moving average is $31.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $108.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.75. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.59 and a fifty-two week high of $56.28.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The chip maker reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $15.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.49 billion. Intel had a net margin of 19.13% and a return on equity of 11.67%. Equities research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

INTC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $23.00 target price on Intel in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Evercore ISI set a $30.00 target price on Intel in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Roth Capital cut their target price on Intel from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Intel from $40.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.71.

In related news, Director Lip Bu Tan acquired 1,854 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.49 per share, for a total transaction of $50,966.46. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,354 shares in the company, valued at $64,711.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 8,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.16 per share, with a total value of $248,652.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,704,739.84. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Lip Bu Tan bought 1,854 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.49 per share, with a total value of $50,966.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,711.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 58,830 shares of company stock worth $1,646,744. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

