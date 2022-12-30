Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Purchased by NuWave Investment Management LLC

NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 152.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 623 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTU. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. lifted its stake in Intuit by 27,658.9% in the second quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 4,562,453 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,837,000 after buying an additional 4,546,017 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Intuit by 6.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,068,193 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,572,950,000 after buying an additional 1,446,489 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Intuit by 3.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,048,746 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,525,279,000 after buying an additional 919,626 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Intuit in the second quarter valued at $293,917,000. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Intuit by 1,683.3% in the second quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 652,167 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $251,371,000 after buying an additional 615,597 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Stock Up 3.8 %

Intuit stock opened at $390.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $109.80 billion, a PE ratio of 59.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $396.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $411.02. Intuit Inc. has a twelve month low of $339.36 and a twelve month high of $650.70.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 29th. The software maker reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 14.31%. On average, research analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 8.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.49%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

INTU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Intuit from $516.00 to $476.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Intuit from $490.00 to $465.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Intuit from $450.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Intuit from $550.00 to $520.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Intuit from $553.00 to $459.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $496.58.

Insider Transactions at Intuit

In other news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 1,545 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.89, for a total transaction of $630,190.05. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $140,314.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 1,545 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.89, for a total transaction of $630,190.05. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $140,314.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 544 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.00, for a total transaction of $223,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $553,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,489 shares of company stock worth $1,019,634 in the last 90 days. 3.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intuit Profile

(Get Rating)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

Further Reading

