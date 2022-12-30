iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Sold by Summit Financial Strategies Inc.

Summit Financial Strategies Inc. trimmed its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 62.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 150,357 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of Summit Financial Strategies Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Summit Financial Strategies Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $5,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EFA. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 46,788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,444,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 4,222 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. DHK Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. DHK Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,954 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 40,452 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,511,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,358 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. 80.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:EFA opened at $66.32 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $54.61 and a 52 week high of $80.04. The company’s fifty day moving average is $64.26 and its 200-day moving average is $62.50.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

