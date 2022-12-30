iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) Position Reduced by Summit Financial Strategies Inc.

Summit Financial Strategies Inc. trimmed its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Get Rating) by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,023 shares of the company’s stock after selling 739 shares during the period. Summit Financial Strategies Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJT. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 28,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,588,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 52,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,719,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 109.1% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,000 after acquiring an additional 3,254 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. increased its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 98.7% in the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $733,000.

NASDAQ IJT opened at $108.77 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $111.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.51. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $100.13 and a 1 year high of $141.06.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were issued a $0.371 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. This is a boost from iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

