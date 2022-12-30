iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) is Summit Financial Strategies Inc.’s 8th Largest Position

Summit Financial Strategies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 207,126 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,276 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF comprises 4.3% of Summit Financial Strategies Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Summit Financial Strategies Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $18,059,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Field & Main Bank purchased a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 76.5% during the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 383 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IJR stock opened at $95.07 on Friday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12 month low of $86.40 and a 12 month high of $117.35. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.10.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

