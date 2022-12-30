Islay Capital Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Islay Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) by 71.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 980 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $37,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHA. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 13,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 4.6% during the second quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $4,025,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 42.1% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 858 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 10,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

SCHA stock opened at $40.60 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.18. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $37.25 and a 52 week high of $52.11.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

