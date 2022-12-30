Islay Capital Management LLC Has $45,000 Stock Holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Islay Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 48.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 418 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 395 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $45,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nucor during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Nucor by 133.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nucor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Nucor by 290.2% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 320 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Nucor in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Nucor alerts:

Insider Transactions at Nucor

In other news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.71, for a total value of $404,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,082,440.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.71, for a total value of $404,130.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 126,809 shares in the company, valued at $17,082,440.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP John J. Hollatz sold 2,450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.40, for a total value of $329,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 52,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,026,700.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,450 shares of company stock valued at $1,145,280 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Stock Performance

Shares of NUE opened at $133.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $34.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $140.78 and a 200 day moving average of $128.69. Nucor Co. has a 12 month low of $88.50 and a 12 month high of $187.90.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The basic materials company reported $6.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.45 by $0.05. Nucor had a return on equity of 51.03% and a net margin of 19.93%. The business had revenue of $10.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $7.28 earnings per share. Nucor’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 28.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Nucor Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This is a positive change from Nucor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.29%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on NUE shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Nucor from $113.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Nucor from $115.00 to $113.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. UBS Group upped their target price on Nucor from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Nucor from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Nucor from $127.00 to $114.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Nucor has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.11.

Nucor Profile

(Get Rating)

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.