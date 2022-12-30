Islay Capital Management LLC Has $47,000 Position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Islay Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) by 49.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 730 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 724 shares during the quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Hologic were worth $47,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HOLX. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Hologic by 227.2% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,284,053 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $435,485,000 after buying an additional 4,363,687 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hologic by 1,549.8% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,594,067 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $249,068,000 after purchasing an additional 3,376,216 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hologic by 114.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,790,461 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $193,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490,000 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Hologic by 110.6% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,896,174 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $145,664,000 after purchasing an additional 995,854 shares during the period. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Hologic in the 1st quarter valued at about $59,258,000. 95.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Hologic

In other news, CFO Karleen Marie Oberton sold 14,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total value of $1,054,512.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 126,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,193,797.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Karleen Marie Oberton sold 14,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total value of $1,054,512.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 126,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,193,797.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel John M. Griffin sold 26,902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.12, for a total value of $2,047,780.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 168,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,860,017.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

Hologic Stock Performance

Shares of HOLX opened at $76.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a current ratio of 4.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $73.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.02. Hologic, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.78 and a 52 week high of $80.49.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $953.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $861.68 million. Hologic had a return on equity of 31.85% and a net margin of 26.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.61 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Hologic, Inc. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on HOLX shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Hologic from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Hologic from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Cowen decreased their target price on Hologic from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Hologic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.92.

About Hologic

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

Further Reading

