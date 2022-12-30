Islay Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)

Islay Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) by 48.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,660 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 8,190 shares during the quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Southwestern Energy were worth $53,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SWN. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Southwestern Energy by 91.5% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,725 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,214 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Southwestern Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in Southwestern Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Southwestern Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Southwestern Energy by 2,052.3% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 9,470 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 9,030 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SWN shares. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Southwestern Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Southwestern Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Southwestern Energy to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Southwestern Energy from $10.50 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Southwestern Energy from $8.50 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.17.

Shares of SWN stock opened at $5.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43. Southwestern Energy has a 52 week low of $3.81 and a 52 week high of $9.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a PE ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.79.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The energy company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. Southwestern Energy had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 122.25%. Southwestern Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 184.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Southwestern Energy will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

