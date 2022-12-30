Islay Capital Management LLC Sells 818 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Islay Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 44.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,020 shares of the company’s stock after selling 818 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $54,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $893,093,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6,806.8% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,328,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 8,207,553 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7,482.8% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 7,950,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,200,000 after purchasing an additional 7,845,566 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 50.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 13,575,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,912,000 after purchasing an additional 4,554,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 21,489,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,264,687,000 after purchasing an additional 4,009,895 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

IEFA opened at $62.28 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $56.55 and a 52-week high of $70.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $60.36 and its 200-day moving average is $58.84.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.