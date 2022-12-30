Islay Capital Management LLC Takes $26,000 Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,000 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of INTC. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 97,399 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,510,000 after acquiring an additional 10,758 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 38.4% during the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 67,350 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,782,000 after acquiring an additional 18,685 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 487,358 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $18,232,000 after acquiring an additional 26,944 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 40,942 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 2,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Journey Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 12,255 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $607,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. 59.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Intel Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of INTC stock opened at $26.21 on Friday. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $24.59 and a 1-year high of $56.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company has a market cap of $108.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.75.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The chip maker reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.25. Intel had a return on equity of 11.67% and a net margin of 19.13%. The firm had revenue of $15.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.49 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

INTC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Intel in a research note on Friday, November 11th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Summit Insights raised Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. KGI Securities raised Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Intel from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Intel from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.71.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Intel news, Director Lip Bu Tan bought 1,854 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.49 per share, for a total transaction of $50,966.46. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,354 shares in the company, valued at $64,711.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 8,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.16 per share, for a total transaction of $248,652.80. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 96,049 shares in the company, valued at $2,704,739.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lip Bu Tan purchased 1,854 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.49 per share, for a total transaction of $50,966.46. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,711.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 58,830 shares of company stock worth $1,646,744 in the last ninety days. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Intel

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

