KRS Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

KRS Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 89.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 837 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in COST. United Bank increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 5,254 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,026,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 383,691 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $220,948,000 after buying an additional 96,566 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 594 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter worth $644,000. Finally, Maryland Capital Management increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Maryland Capital Management now owns 3,442 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,982,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.03% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on COST shares. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $605.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $520.00 target price (down previously from $550.00) on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $550.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $490.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $552.00.
Insider Buying and Selling at Costco Wholesale
Costco Wholesale Trading Up 0.8 %
Costco Wholesale stock opened at $456.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $494.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $500.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.51, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.72. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $406.51 and a 52-week high of $612.27.
Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 28th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 27th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 27.21%.
Costco Wholesale Company Profile
Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Costco Wholesale (COST)
- Should You Warm up to Generac Stock for the Winter?
- Is Kintara Therapeutics A Hidden Gem?
- 3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Hold for the Long Haul
- Cal-Maine Posts Record Quarter, Remain CALM Income Investors
- Tesla Stock: What the Bulls and the Bears Are Getting Wrong
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.