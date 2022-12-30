KRS Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

KRS Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 89.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 837 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in COST. United Bank increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 5,254 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,026,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 383,691 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $220,948,000 after buying an additional 96,566 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 594 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter worth $644,000. Finally, Maryland Capital Management increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Maryland Capital Management now owns 3,442 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,982,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on COST shares. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $605.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $520.00 target price (down previously from $550.00) on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $550.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $490.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $552.00.

In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.97, for a total transaction of $991,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,819,589.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 952 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.00, for a total transaction of $459,816.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,138,360. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.97, for a total transaction of $991,940.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,819,589.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 7,452 shares of company stock valued at $3,594,051 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale stock opened at $456.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $494.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $500.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.51, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.72. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $406.51 and a 52-week high of $612.27.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 28th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 27th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 27.21%.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

